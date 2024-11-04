TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.22 and last traded at $25.46. Approximately 403,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 740,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMD has been the topic of several research reports. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of TORM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

TORM Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. TORM had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TORM plc will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TORM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.17%. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. TORM’s payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMD. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in TORM by 76.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in TORM in the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TORM by 32,389.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TORM by 5.5% in the third quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in TORM by 1,166.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

See Also

