Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,497,993 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 3,551,775 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Transocean were worth $47,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Transocean by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 2.6% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 98,650 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Transocean by 138.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,633 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Transocean by 0.4% during the second quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 1,014,269 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Transocean by 36.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RIG shares. DNB Markets raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Transocean from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Transocean Trading Down 2.3 %

RIG opened at $4.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.78.

Insider Transactions at Transocean

In other news, Director Perestroika bought 1,500,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $6,195,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,074,894 shares in the company, valued at $376,139,312.22. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.