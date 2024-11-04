Tribe (TRIBE) Market Cap Reaches $231.73 Million

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Tribe has a market cap of $231.73 million and $54,804.35 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe token can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tribe has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tribe Profile

Tribe’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 542,735,564 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official website is fei.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

