TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

TriMas Price Performance

TriMas Announces Dividend

TRS stock opened at $27.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.82. TriMas has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $28.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

