Trinseo (TSE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Trinseo to post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Trinseo to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trinseo Stock Performance

Shares of TSE stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $8.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $157.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $192,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 207,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,007.99. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas acquired 75,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $192,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 207,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,007.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Cote bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 265,600 shares of company stock valued at $748,084. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

Featured Stories

