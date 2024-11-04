Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

Shares of Trio-Tech International stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $7.88.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 2.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Free Report ) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.