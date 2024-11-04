Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Trio-Tech International stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $7.88.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 2.48%.
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
