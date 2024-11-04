Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 64.70 ($0.84), with a volume of 332560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.60 ($0.84).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.68, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £254.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 721.11 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 61.03.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

About Triple Point Social Housing REIT

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

Further Reading

