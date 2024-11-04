trivago (TRVG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

trivago Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TRVG opened at $1.68 on Monday. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $117.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRVG shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on trivago from $2.25 to $1.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on trivago from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on trivago in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

