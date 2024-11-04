TrueWealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 140,231.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,678,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,324 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 201,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,230,000 after acquiring an additional 19,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 166,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $188.32 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.52 and a 52 week high of $194.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.53 and its 200-day moving average is $182.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.