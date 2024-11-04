TrueWealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 140,231.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,678,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,324 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 201,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,230,000 after acquiring an additional 19,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 166,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $188.32 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.52 and a 52 week high of $194.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.53 and its 200-day moving average is $182.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.
About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
