Truist Financial Boosts Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $42.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.
Malibu Boats Price Performance
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.33 million. Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,800,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 409,574 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 312,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 218,378 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,866,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,131,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,661,000 after acquiring an additional 111,699 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
