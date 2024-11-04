Truist Financial Boosts Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $42.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MBUU

Malibu Boats Price Performance

MBUU opened at $43.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.69. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $56.03.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.33 million. Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,800,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 409,574 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 312,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 218,378 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,866,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,131,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,661,000 after acquiring an additional 111,699 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.