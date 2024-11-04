Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Stock

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGY. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Siebert Williams Shank cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.99. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $27.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $333.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 28.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Insider Activity at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $181,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,099,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,290,561.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,928,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 37.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 521,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 141,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.