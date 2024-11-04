Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Price

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $1,137.00 to $1,126.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,220.00 to $1,080.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,097.25.

Shares of REGN opened at $843.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $783.57 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,058.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,040.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,898,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

