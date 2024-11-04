Turbo Price Reaches $0.0073 (TURBO)

Turbo (TURBO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Turbo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Turbo has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. Turbo has a market cap of $506.06 million and $90.85 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,692.31 or 1.00316247 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,574.27 or 1.00141319 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Turbo Token Profile

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken. Turbo’s official website is turbotoken.io.

Buying and Selling Turbo

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 65,300,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00749941 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 216 active market(s) with $97,581,240.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turbo directly using US dollars.

