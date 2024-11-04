TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $569.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.88 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.50%. TXNM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. TXNM Energy updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-2.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-2.750 EPS.

TXNM Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of TXNM Energy stock opened at $42.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78. TXNM Energy has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $45.88.

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXNM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TXNM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on TXNM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on TXNM Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TXNM Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

TXNM Energy Company Profile

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

