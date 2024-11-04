U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $167.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of USPH stock opened at $81.38 on Monday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $76.18 and a 1-year high of $113.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 76.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 166.04%.

USPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at $580,635. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at $580,635. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.09 per share, for a total transaction of $172,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,445.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Stories

