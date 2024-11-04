Uber Technologies’ (UBER) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UBER. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.22.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.85. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

