UL Solutions (ULS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect UL Solutions to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UL Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ULS opened at $51.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average is $45.43. UL Solutions has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

UL Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, major shareholder Ulse Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of brokerages recently commented on ULS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W lowered shares of UL Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

About UL Solutions

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

