United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 80.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 115.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 280.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Down 2.4 %

United Rentals stock opened at $793.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $781.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $713.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.81 and a 1-year high of $861.74.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,702.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.50.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

