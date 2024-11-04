United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 47.85% from the company’s previous close.

USM opened at $57.49 on Monday. United States Cellular has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.31.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.40 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Invesco LLC bought a new position in United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

