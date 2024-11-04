Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unum Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised Unum Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.09.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $3,727,369.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,601,422.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $3,727,369.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,601,422.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Unum Group by 361.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

