Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 18,573 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $89,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,088,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,809,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,657 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Amgen by 547.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,991,738,000 after buying an additional 5,923,915 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 33,125.4% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,460,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,437,115,000 after buying an additional 4,446,757 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Amgen by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,701,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $844,137,000 after acquiring an additional 162,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6,812.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,523,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,130,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.50.

Amgen stock opened at $319.22 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $260.52 and a one year high of $346.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.47 and a 200 day moving average of $315.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $171.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.24%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

