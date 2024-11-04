Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $37,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 18,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,946. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,946. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total value of $872,254.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,440,548.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ADP opened at $288.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.52 and a 12-month high of $294.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.12. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.