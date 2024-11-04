Van ECK Associates Corp Has $41.87 Million Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,825,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,785 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in GameStop were worth $41,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GME. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the second quarter valued at $9,577,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GameStop by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,347,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,261,000 after acquiring an additional 342,178 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 659.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 139,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 121,328 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 226.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 85,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GME. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

GameStop Trading Up 1.0 %

GameStop stock opened at $22.41 on Monday. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $64.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 172.40 and a beta of -0.13.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $798.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.67 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GameStop news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $43,305.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,668.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $229,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $914,560.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,972 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $43,305.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,668.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $481,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

