Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,601,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 857,986 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vale were worth $53,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VALE. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

