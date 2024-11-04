Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,743 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cactus were worth $59,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 323,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after buying an additional 94,704 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 248,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after buying an additional 16,662 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 4.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 203,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cactus by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,291,000 after purchasing an additional 40,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at $1,423,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WHD. Barclays lifted their target price on Cactus from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cactus from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

WHD stock opened at $60.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $64.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.87.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Cactus had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $293.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

