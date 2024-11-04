Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Sunesis Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sunesis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $50.21 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.60. The firm has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

