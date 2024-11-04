Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Mosaic Advisors LLC

Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bensler LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VB opened at $236.24 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $180.92 and a twelve month high of $242.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.45 and a 200-day moving average of $226.11. The stock has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

