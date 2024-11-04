Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Increased by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.3% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 80,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $524.94 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $391.92 and a one year high of $538.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $522.90 and its 200 day moving average is $503.19. The firm has a market cap of $475.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

