Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 39,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $282.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.16. The stock has a market cap of $423.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $210.85 and a twelve month high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

