Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 78,983 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 60,079 shares.The stock last traded at $69.14 and had previously closed at $68.94.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.95.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.1767 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
