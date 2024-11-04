Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 78,983 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 60,079 shares.The stock last traded at $69.14 and had previously closed at $68.94.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.95.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.1767 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNDW. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $13,099,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 119.5% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.