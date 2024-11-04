Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.26, but opened at $8.90. Veradigm shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 24,377 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Veradigm stock. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,176,015 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,055,000. Veradigm comprises 5.2% of Tyro Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tyro Capital Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Veradigm at the end of the most recent quarter.
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
