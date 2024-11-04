Verge (XVG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $53.89 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Verge has a market capitalization of $53.89 million and $1.88 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,954.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.59 or 0.00484922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.02 or 0.00097134 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.88 or 0.00236705 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00026117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00067001 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00019317 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.