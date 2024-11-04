Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) CEO C Malcolm Holland III Sells 12,777 Shares

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 12,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $353,795.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,215.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Veritex Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:VBTX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.69. The company had a trading volume of 68,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,866. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $28.46. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $113.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.22 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VBTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Veritex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veritex from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens increased their price target on Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,772,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,777,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,668,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,193,000 after acquiring an additional 235,154 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 1,599.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 36,924 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Veritex in the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the second quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

