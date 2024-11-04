Vestor Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Vestor Capital LLC lowered its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Viad were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Viad by 7.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 37,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Viad by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Viad by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,359,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,716,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Viad in the 3rd quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Viad by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 53,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Viad in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $36.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.04. Viad Corp has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $45.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. Viad had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

