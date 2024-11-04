Vestor Capital LLC Grows Position in T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX – Free Report) by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,403 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF Stock Up 3.8 %
BATS NVDX opened at $17.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36.
About T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF
