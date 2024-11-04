Vestor Capital LLC Grows Position in T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX – Free Report) by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,403 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF Stock Up 3.8 %

BATS NVDX opened at $17.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36.

About T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF

The T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (NVDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of NVIDIA Corporation stock, less fees, and expenses. NVDX was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

