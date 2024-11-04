Vestor Capital LLC Has $18.64 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 1.5% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $18,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Fiserv by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $203.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.42 and a 52-week high of $204.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.58.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,890 shares of company stock worth $46,968,117. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

