Vestor Capital LLC Purchases 650 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,791,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,641,000 after buying an additional 190,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Elevance Health by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,498,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,118,000 after acquiring an additional 123,802 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,247,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,607,000 after acquiring an additional 64,376 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Elevance Health by 34.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,698,000 after acquiring an additional 523,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 15.5% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,301,000 after acquiring an additional 275,708 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $414.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.98 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.52. The company has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price objective (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $622.00 to $501.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,915.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

