Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Down 8.7% – Here’s Why

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.14 and last traded at $66.53. Approximately 13,965,845 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 4,411,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.80.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 112,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $7,426,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,954,196.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 112,870 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $7,426,846.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,954,196.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 131,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total value of $10,088,541.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,929.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 525,473 shares of company stock worth $37,088,158. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $957,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 712.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,443,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.3% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 84,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

