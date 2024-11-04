Virtuals Protocol Price Down 19.9% This Week (VIRTUAL)

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Virtuals Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000509 BTC on exchanges. Virtuals Protocol has a total market capitalization of $346.37 million and approximately $8.49 million worth of Virtuals Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Virtuals Protocol has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,939.20 or 0.99834479 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,857.27 or 0.99714078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Virtuals Protocol Token Profile

Virtuals Protocol’s launch date was December 23rd, 2023. Virtuals Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Virtuals Protocol’s official Twitter account is @virtuals_io. Virtuals Protocol’s official website is www.virtuals.io.

Buying and Selling Virtuals Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Virtuals Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Virtuals Protocol is 0.36753417 USD and is down -5.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $11,652,134.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.virtuals.io/.”

