Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VC. Baird R W downgraded shares of Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.57.

Get Visteon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VC

Visteon Stock Up 1.0 %

VC opened at $91.19 on Friday. Visteon has a 1-year low of $86.77 and a 1-year high of $131.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.60 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 1,459.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 523,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,860,000 after acquiring an additional 489,959 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 10.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,516,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,760,000 after purchasing an additional 137,264 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Visteon by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 568,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,663,000 after buying an additional 111,377 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,204,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Visteon by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,552,000 after buying an additional 83,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.