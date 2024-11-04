Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, B. Riley Analyst Says

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of HCC opened at $64.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average is $63.62. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $327.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.21 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.00%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 48.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

