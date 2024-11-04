Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.670-11.870 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion. Waters also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.90-4.10 EPS.
Shares of Waters stock traded down $1.89 on Monday, hitting $385.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.28. Waters has a 52-week low of $241.95 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.97.
Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The business had revenue of $740.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
