Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a research note issued on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.57.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock remained flat at $46.76 on Monday. 375,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,013. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 2.17. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.44.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Asif Ali sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $631,891.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,370.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CFO Asif Ali sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $631,891.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,370.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $540,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2,135.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 958,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 915,418 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,962,000 after acquiring an additional 274,412 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 813.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 264,900 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,467,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 24,162.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 103,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

