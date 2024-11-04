Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $290.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $387.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.62.

Shares of HUM opened at $260.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.52. Humana has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $527.18.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 538.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,375 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 118.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $532,564,000 after purchasing an additional 774,085 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 261,025.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 738,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,340,660,000 after purchasing an additional 738,701 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $158,813,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

