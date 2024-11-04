Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Price

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

LNT opened at $57.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $62.49. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.10.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 71,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

