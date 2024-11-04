West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Stock Price Up 12.5% – Here’s Why

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 127,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 79,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Trading Up 12.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Company Profile

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, silica, and magnesium deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% owned Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown-granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located near southwest of the city of Rossland, British Columbia.

