West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.420-1.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5 billion-$11.5 billion.

Shares of WJRYY stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 95,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,108. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90. West Japan Railway has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.33.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. West Japan Railway had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that West Japan Railway will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.

