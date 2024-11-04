Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,365 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.0% of Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $63.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.28 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The company has a market capitalization of $120.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.93%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

