Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,078,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 28.2% during the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 676,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $166,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $10,378,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.15.

NYSE:UNP opened at $233.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $208.14 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.45. The stock has a market cap of $141.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

