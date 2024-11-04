Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for 2.4% of Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.9% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 32,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 63,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $41.85 on Monday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $42.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

